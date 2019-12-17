Ellyse Perry wins ICC Women's Player of the Year award

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry grabbed the top honour at the ICC women's award for 2019.

Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry has won the International Cricket Council's women's player of the year award.

Perry scored 783 runs at 97.87 across all formats and took 28 wickets at an average of 16.5. She helped Australia retain the Ashes and also became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Twenty20 international cricket.

"I'm a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year," said Perry, who also won the award in 2017. Perry also was voted ODI player of the year.

Her teammate Alyssa Healy was voted women's T20 International cricketer of the year for the second season running.

Healy set a women's T20 record in October, when she scored an unbeaten 148(asterisk) off 61 balls against Sri Lanka. The wicket-keeper batter reached her half-century off 25 balls and her century off 46, for the fastest hundred ever by an Australian man or woman.