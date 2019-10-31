Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Danielle Wyatt takes cheeky dig at Jasprit Bumrah

England's Danielle Wyatt took a cheeky dig at Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian bowler posted a picture during training.

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2019 15:58 IST
England's Danielle Wyatt took a cheeky dig at Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian bowler posted a picture during training.

After India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah tweeted "coming soon", with a picture of him working out at a gym, England's top-order batswoman Danielle Wyatt took a funny dig at the pacer.

Down with a back stress fracture just before the South Africa series, Bumrah is back on his toes, it had been reported earlier. Bumrah on Tuesday had updated fans about his fitness and gave signs of being back on the field very soon.

Coming soon! 💪🏼

However, Wyatt tried to pull the pacer's leg and commented on the picture: "Baby weights".

 

Sources in the know of developments had said that the doctors in the UK were happy with the recovery that Bumrah was making post the injury and his back has been put on auto-heal mode and doesn't need any surgery.

