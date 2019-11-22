Consistency makes this Indian bowling attack deadly: Mohammad Azharuddin

Image Source : PTI Mohammad Azharuddin

He was Kolkatas favourite son on the cricket pitch before Prince of Calcutta Sourav Ganguly arrived on the scene. But former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said it felt special to be back at the historic ground for Indias maiden Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh.

"It feels good to be back at the Eden which is one of my favourite grounds. It is a reunion of sorts as we have the likes of Kapil Dev here. Most happy to see Chandu Borde who had a big role to play in me playing for the country," he smiled.

Asked to speak on the current Indian bowling attack which floored the Bangladesh batting in the first session itself on Friday, Azhar said that what makes them special is the consistency with which they perform both at home and on away soil.

"This Indian pace attack is deadly and also the best in the world because they have been doing well consistently both at home and on away soil," he said.

The debate on whether the pink ball is the future cannot be escaped, but for Azhar, he feels that a lot of factors need to be kept in mind with this style of play.

"Whether the pink ball is the future or not I cannot say. There are a lot of factors that have to be kept in mind, especially the dew. But if you wish to play Day-Night Tests, you have to do that consistently and cannot do it one-off," he said.