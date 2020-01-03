Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lynn, Maxwell and Short to donate for every six they hit in ongoing BBL to bushfire appeal

Australia big hitters Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short pledged to donate a hefty amount of money for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Among the cricketers, Lynn was the first one to take the initiative that he will donate 250 Australian Dollar for every six he hits in the BBL 2019/20.

"Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country," wrote Lynn.

Later, Maxwell also joined his fellow countryman to donate the same as he shared on his Twitter post, "Love it Lynny!! I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now."

Following them, Australian southpaw Short also jumped on the board to donate for every maximum he is going to hit along with Lynn and Maxwell.

"Alright I am gonna jump on board and match @lynny50and @Gmaxi_32 with $250 for every six I hit in the big bash league aswell to donate Red Cross and help those that are doing it tough," wrote Short.

Earlier, Tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who first broached the idea in a tweet on Wednesday and suggested Tennis Australia do the same, pledged 200 Australian dollars ($140) per ace, with teammates Alex de Minaur and John Millman also contributing.

The worst of the blazes are in Victoria state's east and on the New South Wales south coast, where thousands of people in isolated communities are ringed by fire and military helicopters have been deployed to reach them. There is also a “catastrophic” fire warning in Western Australia, while Tasmania and Queensland states have also been badly affected over the past several months.

Smoke from the southern New South Wales fires threatens to have play stopped at Sydney if it becomes too unhealthy or threatens vision. A domestic Twenty20 cricket match was called off in Canberra last month because of smoke haze and unhealthy conditions for the players.

Authorities on Thursday said seven people had died since Monday — and 15 this fire season — and nearly 400 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales state.