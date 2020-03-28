Image Source : @CHETESHWAR1/TWITTER Half my time goes in taking care of my daughter: Cheteshwar Pujara enjoys family time in lockdown period

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that most of his time at home during the lockdown goes in taking care of his daughter. Pujara like all Indian cricketers is at home during the 21-day lockdown that has been declared by the Indian government in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's a welcome change for me," Pujara told Sportstar. "I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I am alone.

"That said, I have a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I am also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores."

Pujara last played for India during their tour of New Zealand and was part of the Saurashtra team that won a historic Ranji Trophy title this season. With no Test series scheduled for India for the foreseeable future and having gone unsold in the Indian Premier League auction, Pujara had signed for County side Gloucestershire to play six matches.

The global cricketing calendar has however come to a standstill due to the crisis caused by coronavirus that has claimed over 27,000 lives around the world thus far. In India, the number of infections has soared to over 870 as on Saturday.

Pujara urged the citizens of the country to act responsibly and not venture out for the sake of their families. "These are tough times not just for our nation but the entire world. The only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors," Pujara said.

"It can be frustrating at times. There will be days when you'll have to resist the urge to go out for a casual stroll, but we have a responsibility to look after our country and family and the best way to do it is by remaining in self-isolation at home."