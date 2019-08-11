Bopanna, Shapovalov crash out in semifinals of Rogers Cup

Image Source : PTI The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapolavov lost in straight sets in the semifinal of the Rogers Cup.

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the ATP Montreal Masters after going down in straight sets in the semi-finals of the men's doubles event here.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 to the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in a hard-fought contest.

Haase and Koolhof will now face the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the title clash.

The Indo-Canadian pair had earlier got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.