Three Indian players included in draft for new season of Bangladesh Premier League

Image Source : BANGLADESH CRICKET The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to attract Indian players in a bid to raise the BPL's profile.

In an effort to raise the profile and rebuild the image of its revamped domestic T20 league, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to rope in out-of-contract Indian players to play in the cash-rich tournament in future.

Match-fixing scandals and payment delay of some foreign players have shattered the image of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which was launched in 2011, forcing the country's cricket board to take control of the event and rename it the 'Bangabandhu BPL'.

"We proposed to bring in Indian players who are outside the contract of their board (BCCI). They can play in principle," BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters here on Saturday night.

"I am not sure if we will get them in this BPL, but hopefully we will get them in future. Will try for them in this BPL too," he added.

The task would be easier said than done as the BCCI doesn't allow any of its cricketers to feature in foreign T20 leagues.

But players like Yuvraj Singh have played in some foreign leagues, including the Global T20 Canada after retiring from all forms of cricket.

Interestingly, three Indian cricketers -- Manvinder Bisla, pacer Manpreet Gony and former Rajasthan Royals player Kumar Boresa are among 439 foreign players who have listed their names in the draft for new season of BPL.

However, the players in question are not part of the BCCI's central contract system.

The revamped BPL will kick off on December 11.