Australia's Sarah Aley calls time on her New South Wales career

New South Wales pacer Sarah Aley has called time on her career with NSW Breakers after featuring in 16 Women's National Cricket League seasons with the team.

Aley played 123 WNCL games with NSW, which included 12 of the 20 WNCL titles won by the state.

She debuted for Australia, age 33, at the 2017 Women's World Cup in England against Pakistan and played two T20Is for her country during that summer's Women's Ashes series on home soil.

Since her NSW debut in 2004, Aley claimed 97 WNCL wickets at an average of 27.15, putting her fifth on the list of the leading WNCL wicket takers for the Breakers.

Her final match came at the North Sydney Oval in the WNCL final loss to Western Australia in February.

"I know the time is right to step aside and let the younger players take over and be the future of the NSW Breakers," said Aley as per the official website of the team

"I'd like to thank everyone within Cricket NSW from players to coaches to support and administrative staff," she added.

NSW Breakers captain and Australian star Alyssa Healy also paid tribute to Aley and said: "You (Aley) epitomise what it means to be a Breaker, you never give up."

"Your passion, your commitment and your hard work to not only your own individual game, but to every single person that's played for the Breakers throughout your career, is something that you should be incredibly proud of.

"Thank you very much for what you've done for me, thank you very much for what you've done for the Breakers and I hope the next chapter of your life is just as successful as what this one has been," she added.

