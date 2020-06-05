Team was going through a transition: Finch reacts to Clarke's claims of Australian sucking-up to Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch reacts to Michael Clarke's claims of Australia sucking-up to Virat Kohli

Aaron Finch reacted to Michael Clarke's allegation of the Australian team sucking up to Virat Kohli during 2018/19 tour to save Indian Premier League contracts. Finch, who was part of the Test team during the series, said that the Australia team was going to a transition period and young players were trying hard to make their mark at the international stage.

"They were obviously not being nice to impress because they wanted an IPL contract. There is nothing about it. If you ask to anyone playing on the field they will tell you that it was very very tough. It was played in right spirit but it was very tough. Not sure where it was coming from," Finch told Sports Tak.

Australia's limited-overs captain further hailed India's bowling attack of 2018/19 tour and said you can't hide against that kind of attack.

"The team was going through a transition and there were a lot of players trying to find their way in international cricket and doing that against India. Talking as a batsman, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, you can't hide against that kind of attack."

"Michael told we were being nice but people were just trying to find their own game, they were trying best way to play Test cricket. But everyone is entitle to their views, he might have seen something from the outside which we didn't see from inside," Finch said.

The 33-year old also talked about speculations around former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's retirement.

"I am not sure, I honest don't know about what MS Dhoni has being doing but Jesus great player, I love watching him but I can't answer that because I just don't know," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage