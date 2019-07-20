Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET 4th Unofficial ODI: Chase, Thomas star as West Indies A pip India A by 5 runs

In a narrow chase at Coolidge, West Indies A held their nerves to defeat India A by 5 runs in the fourth unofficial ODI on Friday. The hosts registered their maiden win of the series as Roston Chase stepped up and helped Windies post 298/9 with his 84 while DC Thomas also pitched in with a gutsy 70.

With the series already in pocket after winning the first three games, India A tasted their first defeat in the tour on Friday despite Axar's (81 not out of 63 balls) valiant effort with the bat while chasing 299 runs.

Chasing 299, the Indian team were off to a steady start as openers Anmolpreet Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a 32-run stand, but their resistance was broken by Sherfane Rutherford's stunner in the field as Anmolpreet was removed for 11.

Quick wicket hurt the visitors as Vihari was snarred by Chase and Manish Pandey was caught and bowled by Powell. India were reduced to 127/5 in the 26th over.

Axar Patel held the fort for the India side as he mixed caution and aggression and he went on to stay unbeaten at 81.

Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar then took the honours upon themselves and they tried to rescue India. Both the players went on to play knocks of 45, but as soon as they got sent to the pavilion, India's hopes of a win were dashed and the team lost the match by five runs.

Earlier, India had won the toss and they opted to bowl first. Chase's knock of 84 runs enabled West Indies to post the score of 298/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Devon Thomas, Chase, and Jonathon Carter went on to register scores of fifty-plus to consolidate the Carribean's side batting performance. Khaleel Ahmed scalped four wickets for India, but in the end, Romario Shephard scored 21 runs off just 8 balls to propel West Indies over the 295-run mark.

Both teams will now face each other in the fifth and final ODI on July 21 with India holding an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

(With ANI Inputs)