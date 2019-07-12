2019 World Cup: Rohit Sharma reacts to India's loss against New Zealand in the semifinal

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma, who scored five tons in the 2019 World Cup, is currently the highest scorer in the tournament.

India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup ended on Wednesday, with a defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal. The side's famed top-order imploded on a day as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter-attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win an exciting World Cup semi-final by 18 runs.

Indian top-order had one failure due and much to their horror, the semi-final proved to be their doomsday.

Jadeja (77 off 59 balls) used every ounce of his 'bits and pieces' skill but the 'men in blue' could only get as far as 221 in 49.3 overs in pursuit of 240.

Many players from the team have reacted to the defeat on their social media profiles since, thanking the fans for their continual support throughout the tournament.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to express his heartbreak over the loss, stating that the team "failed to deliver when it mattered."

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played," wrote the Indian opener.

Rohit Sharma is currently the highest scorer in the 2019 World Cup, with 648 runs in 9 innings. He smashed 5 tons throughout the tournament, which is a World Cup record.

Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have a significant chance of going past Rohit Sharma when England meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday.