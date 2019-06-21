Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 2019 World Cup: I became more positive after being ignored for World Cup, says Rishabh Pant on Chahal TV

2019 World Cup: I became more positive after being ignored for World Cup, says Rishabh Pant on Chahal TV

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2019 18:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Rishabh Pant during training

Back in the Indian team as a replacement following the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday said he remained positive despite being ignored from the World Cup squad.

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

Related Stories

With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

"When I didn't get selected, I thought maybe I didn't do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising," Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

"It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings.

"As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy."

Currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table, India will next take on Afghanistan Saturday.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Live Scorecard

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryEngland vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: England restrict Sri Lanka for 232/9 Next Story  