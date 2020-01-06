Image Source : @THEREALKAPILDEV/TWITTER The man who inspires every generation: 1983 World Cup captain Kapil Dev turns 61

Kapil Dev - The man who led the Indian team to it's first-ever World Cup glory in 1983 turned 61 on Monday. Arguably, the most admirable cricketer in Indian history, Kapil fulfilled the dream of every Indian and inspires many, who want to play cricket for the nation.

He led the Indian team to the maiden World Cup trophy when no one believed in the underdogs at that time. Nobody gave India a chance in 1983 WC, but Kapil always had belief in himself and his team.

Since his debut in 1978, there has been no turning back. The charismatic and dynamic all-rounder was lively in Test cricket as he wasn't afraid to loft the ball onto the inbounds. Kapil became the Indian captain in 1982 after he replaced the original 'master blaster' Sunil Gavaskar to lead India in the 1983 World Cup.

The man who inspires every generation: 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev turns 61

Nobody can forget his maverick show against Zimbabwe in 1983 WC. Batting first, India lost five wickets for just 17 runs and then Kapil came out to bat and he not even changed the course of the game but also reinvent cricket in the mind of every Indian fan.

Kapil slammed 175 runs off 138 balls, which include 16 fours and 6 massive sixes. India put a competitive total of 266/8 on the scoreboard. Disciplined Indian bowling unit restricted Zimbabwe on 235 runs to win the match by 31 runs. After that match, India never looked back in the tournament and clinched the WC trophy with a 43-run win over the fierce West Indies team in the final.

One of the best all-rounders to play the game smashed 8 tons and 27 half-centuries with the bat and collected 424 wickets in Test cricket. For a long period of time, he was the leading wicket-taker for India in red-ball cricket until legendary Anil Kumble(619) surpassed him. He was the first player to do the all-rounder's double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs just at the age of 21.

Kapil played his last ODI match on October 17 in 1994 against West Indies.