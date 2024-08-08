Sunita Williams may have to stay stranded in space till February 2025, says NASA

Follow us on Image Source : AP Astronaut Sunita Williams was launched into space on her third flight in June 2024.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials have announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), may return to Earth on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in February 2025, rather than on Boeing’s Starliner as originally planned. This development follows ongoing safety evaluations of the Starliner spacecraft, which has encountered several technical issues.

The two astronauts were launched to the ISS in June aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, marking the spacecraft's first crewed mission. The mission was initially scheduled for a 10-day duration, but the astronauts have since remained aboard the ISS. The decision on their return vehicle is still pending and will depend heavily on the outcome of the Starliner’s safety assessments.

NASA is currently exploring multiple options for the safe return of the astronauts. Among these, the Crew Dragon, developed by SpaceX, is being considered as a viable alternative. If Boeing's Starliner is deemed unsafe to re-enter Earth's atmosphere by February 2025, the Crew Dragon capsule would be tasked with bringing Williams and Wilmore back to Earth. The delay in using Starliner has been attributed to technical problems that have raised concerns about its readiness for safe human transport. These issues have prompted NASA to reassess the return strategy to ensure the safety of the astronauts.

NASA remains committed to their safe returns

As the situation develops, NASA remains committed to ensuring that the return journey of the ISS crew is conducted with the utmost safety, with all possible contingencies being thoroughly evaluated. The next SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, Crew-9, is set to launch no earlier than August 18. This mission, which will carry four astronauts for a six-month stay at the space station, will be the ninth such mission for SpaceX. Following Crew-9's arrival, another Crew Dragon currently docked at the ISS will return four of the station's current occupants to Earth, completing their six-month mission.

It should be noted here that NASA is coordinating closely with SpaceX to ensure that the design fixes for the rocket will ensure the safety of astronauts on future Crew Dragon missions. The agency's efforts are focused on addressing any technical issues to avoid further delays in astronaut transport.

