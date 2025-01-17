SpaceX Starship destroyed during 7th test flight after successful booster catch, Elon Musk reacts

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SPACEX/AP The spacecraft was supposed to soar across the Gulf of Mexico from Texas.

Texas: SpaceX launched its latest Starship rocket test flight on Thursday, showcasing groundbreaking advancements before the mission took an unexpected turn. While the spacecraft’s test flight featured an awe-inspiring booster catch back at the launch pad, the journey was cut short when the spacecraft was destroyed just 8 ½ minutes into the flight. According to SpaceX, the Starship’s six engines appeared to shut down one by one which led to the loss of contact and an abrupt end to the mission. Despite the setback, the launch demonstrated significant engineering feats, keeping space enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Originating from Texas, the mission was designed to send the Starship on a near-global trajectory across the Gulf of Mexico. Packed with 10 dummy satellites, the test flight aimed to refine the process of satellite deployment, a crucial step for future missions. A minute earlier, SpaceX used the launch tower's giant mechanical arms to catch the returning booster. The descending booster hovered over the launch pad before being gripped by the pair of arms dubbed chopsticks.

Elon Musk reacts

The thrill of the catch quickly turned into disappointment for not only the company, but the crowds gathered along the southern tip of Texas. "It was great to see a booster come down, but we are obviously bummed out about ship," said SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot, adding it would take time to analyze the data and figure out what happened. The last data received from the spacecraft indicated an altitude of 90 miles (146 kilometres) and a velocity of 13,245 mph (21,317 kph). Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to social media following the destruction of the Starship, sharing a video of the falling debris. In typical fashion, Musk wrote, "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!"

The 400-foot (123-meter) rocket had thundered away in late afternoon from Boca Chica near the Mexican border. The late hour ensured a daylight entry halfway around the world in the Indian Ocean. But the shiny retro-looking spacecraft never got nearly that far. SpaceX had beefed up the catch tower after November's launch ended up damaging sensors on the robotic arms, forcing the team to forgo a capture attempt. That booster was steered into the gulf instead.

Seventh test flight for SpaceX

The company also upgraded the spacecraft for the latest demo. The test satellites were the same size as SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites and, like the spacecraft, were meant to be destroyed upon entry. It was the seventh test flight for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket. NASA has reserved a pair of Starships to land astronauts on the moon later this decade.

(With inputs from AP)

