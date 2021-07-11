Follow us on Image Source : NASA. Solar storm expected to hit earth today or tomorrow: All you need to know.

A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers and this storm will hit the Earth either on Sunday (July 11) or Monday (July 12). People living at northerly or southerly latitudes may also expect to see beautiful aurora during the night time, a report with Spaceweather.com has stated.

The solar storm that originated from the Sun's atmosphere can have a very relevant impact on a region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field, the report said.

Solar winds are streams of charged particles or plasma that erupt from the Sun and out into space.

According to the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the solar storm is moving towards the Earth at a speed of about 1.6 million kilometers per hour and maybe its speed will increase further.

NASA said that satellite signals can be interrupted by solar storms. It also estimates that these winds top, on average, speeds of about one million miles per hour but can go faster.

Due to solar storms, the outer atmosphere of the Earth can be heated which can have a direct effect on satellites.

This can cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also blow transformers.

Also Read: Small solar storm coming to Earth but no big light show