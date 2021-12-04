Solar Eclipse, Dec 4 2021: Total Solar Eclipse begins | Watch LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Solar Eclipse, Dec 4 2021: Total Solar Eclipse begins

Solar Eclipse, Dec 4 2021: The last and final solar eclipse of the year 2021 began today (December 4) as the Moon came in between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the planet. The celestial event will last for over four hours before the Moon moves out of the Sun’s path.

What is a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on our home planet. A shadow is composed of two components—a dark inner circle where all of the sunlight is blocked, called the umbra; and an outer zone of the shadow that blocks only part of sunlight, called the penumbra. During a total eclipse of the Sun, the Moon covers the entire solar disk, while in partial and annular solar eclipses, the Moon blocks only a part of the Sun.

According to NASA, "A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line."

Solar Eclipse 2021: How can you watch it?

The December 4 Solar Eclipse can entirety be seen in a harmless manner through NASA's live broadcast which will show the view from Union Glacier in Antarctica. The occasion will be live-streamed on NASA's YouTube channel.

Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible in these places

The Total Solar Eclipse will only be visible in parts of South America, Australia, South Africa and countries in Southern Atlantic, apart from Antarctica. In India, this solar eclipse will not be seen this time.