Solar Eclipse today: Here's how, where to safely watch Surya Grahan 2020

Image Source : AP IMAGE Solar Eclipse 2020 today

Skygazers from across the world will witness the year's last solar eclipse today (on Monday). Sadly, the last Surya Grahan of the year will not be visible in India, however, there are ways through which you can watch the phenomenon safely from your homes. According to the Indian timings, the solar eclipse 2020 will begin at 7:30 pm and will continue till 12:23 am. Experts have said the surya grahan will best be visible at 8:02 am and will be at its peak at 9:43 am.

Those not in India should note that the solar eclipse 2020 will only be visible in South American countries like Chile and Argentina, along with Antarctica, south-west Africa an parts of Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean.

Solar Eclipse Today: Here's how to safely watch Surya Grahan 2020

Watching the solar eclipse with naked eyes can cause damage to your vision. Hence, it is advised to use proper viewing equipment and proper techniques to view the surya grahan. NASA has said you should use special-purpose solar filters or ‘eclipse glasses’ in order to protect your eyes while watching the solar eclipse.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), people are also not advised to drive during the phenomenon. If at all you are required to drive, you must keep the headlights of your vehicle on.

Although it is tempting to use a camera to capture the stunning solar eclipse, it is advisable to use a telescope or binocular to get a closer look.

Solar Eclipse today: Here's how to watch Surya Grahan live streaming

Those in India can still watch the solar eclipse on their computers, laptops or mobile devices.

NASA will be live streaming the event on their website and their official Twitter handle, which can be accessed by all. NASA will also be live telecasting the event on its YouTube channel.