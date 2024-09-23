Russian capsule Soyuz with 3 astronauts return from International Space Station after record-breaking stay

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Soyuz MS-25 Reentry and Landing with Tracy Dyson

A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair. The capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe about 3 1/2 hours after undocking from the ISS in an apparently trouble-free descent. Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned after 374 days aboard the space station, the longest continuous stay there. Also in the capsule was American Tracy Dyson, who was in the space station for six months.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.