Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. Russian capsule Soyuz with 3 astronauts return from International Space Station after record-breaking stay

Russian capsule Soyuz with 3 astronauts return from International Space Station after record-breaking stay

A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe on Monday, bringing two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut back to Earth after a stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Updated on: September 23, 2024 18:17 IST
Soyuz MS-25 Reentry and Landing with Tracy Dyson
Image Source : NASA Soyuz MS-25 Reentry and Landing with Tracy Dyson

A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair. The capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe about 3 1/2 hours after undocking from the ISS in an apparently trouble-free descent. Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned after 374 days aboard the space station, the longest continuous stay there. Also in the capsule was American Tracy Dyson, who was in the space station for six months.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement