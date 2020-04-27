Potentially hazardous Apollo asteroid galloping towards Earth, likely to fly by on May 7

Image Source : SPACE REFERENCE Potentially hazardous Apollo asteroid to galloping towards earth, likely to fly by on May 7

An asteroid 210-metre in diametre is hurling towards earth and is likely to come particularly close on May 7, when the asteroid is like to fly past. NASA Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies has revealed details about the asteroid on its website. The Apollo category space rocks are considered to be the most dangerous type of intruders as they intersect Earth's orbit with theirs.

The '438908 (2009 XO)' is a very small asteroid whose orbit crosses the orbit of Earth. NASA JPL has classified 2009 XO as a "Potentially Hazardous Asteroid" due to its predicted close encounter with Earth.

The 2009 XO orbits the sun every 926 days (2.54 years), coming as close as 0.85 AU and reaching as far as 2.87 AU from the sun. Based on its brightness and the way it reflects light, 2009 XO is probably between 0.211 to 0.472 kilometres in diameter, making it a small to average asteroid, very roughly comparable in size to a football field.

Close Approaches

In the next 180 years, the asteroid is likely to have 12 near-earth encounters.

Date Distance from Earth (km) Velocity (km/s) May 7, 2020 3,393,570 12.781 Jan. 4, 2048 24,121,743 17.012 March 14, 2053 21,361,496 10.119 May 20, 2058 25,195,604 17.229 Jan. 15, 2086 2,503,664 12.568 March 14, 2091 21,361,069 10.102 May 7, 2096 1,534,180 12.450 Jan. 4, 2119 29,668,780 18.147 March 29, 2124 20,148,645 9.978 Jan. 26, 2152 6,951,991 10.852 May 15, 2157 10,944,142 14.331 May 24, 2185 27,406,086 17.649

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage