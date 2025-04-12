Photographer captures Saturn without its iconic rings during rare planetary event Sébastien Voltmer captured an edge-on view of Saturn without its rings. This alignment occurred while Saturn was very close to the sun.

Saturn's famous rings appear to have "disappeared" from view due to a rare planetary event. It was reported that this phenomenon occurred as the ringed giant aligned edge-on with Earth for the first time since 2009. At that moment, Earth was passing through Saturn's ring plane, creating the illusion that the rings had vanished. Observers noted that this ring plane crossing was difficult for most skywatchers to experience, especially since Saturn was situated near the pre-dawn sun in mid-northern latitudes.

However, Sébastien Voltmer managed to capture this unusual event on April 9, taking a broad daylight photograph over Spicheren, France. He described the moment as risky for both one's eyesight and equipment but expressed the thrill of locating the ghostly planet without its rings in the clear blue sky.

On March 23, 2025, Earth had passed through the plane of Saturn's rings, resulting in the planet's vast ring system appearing as an almost-invisible line from our vantage point. This occurrence typically would make headlines in astronomy, but the crossing in 2025 took place while Saturn was perilously close to the sun. As a result, it was only in early April that Saturn began to emerge from the sun's glare, allowing for a view of the planet in its "naked" state.

Every 13 to 15 years, Saturn's rings align perfectly with Earth's line of sight, rendering them nearly invisible. Since the rings are only tens of meters thick in most locations, they become virtually undetectable when viewed edge-on. Those looking forward to it, the next opportunity to observe a ring plane crossing in the night sky will occur during a triple passage in 2038-39, specifically on October 15, 2038; April 1, 2039; and July 9, 2039.

