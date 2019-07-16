Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 tonight: Here's how you can watch live streaming of rare event, and more

Curious on how to watch Live Streaming of Partial lunar eclipse 2019? Here is how you can watch the rare event online

There is treat in sight for skygazers. A three-hour long partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra grahan will grace the skies tonight when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. Curoisity is building up as the partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra grahan is nearing.

Partial lunar eclipse 2019 will begin around 1:31 am tonight. At 3 am, the partial lunar eclipse will be at its peak. That's when skygazers can have the most clear look at the partial lunar eclipse of July. At 3:01 am, 65 per cent of the moon's diameter will be under the shadow of the earth. It will be a golden opportunity for sky enthusiasts as the moon will remain partially eclipsed till 4:29 am. The partial lunar eclipse will last for two hours and 58 minutes. The total duration of the lunar eclipse is around 5 hours and 34 minutes.​

Where will partial lunar eclipse 2019 be visible? Countries, regions where July lunar eclipse can be seen

The July partial lunar eclipse 2019 will be visible entirely from all parts of the world, including India. Only certain parts of South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia might not be able to see partial lunar eclipse 2019.

July Partial Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming: How to watch Partial lunar eclipse Live

WATCH LIVE STREAMING OF PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK

How does lunar eclipse occur?

When the Sun's rays fall on the Earth, its shadow falls onto a patch of space. When the moon enters the patch of shadow, there is lunar eclipse.

When will India witness next lunar eclipse?

Skygazers must remain awake tonight to watch rare phenomenon of partial lunar eclipse as the next total lunar eclipse will take place only after two years. Next lunar eclipse will be on May 26, 2021.