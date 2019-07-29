Elon Musk posts unedited video clip of Falcon rocket re-entry into Earth's atmosphere | Watch

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Elon Musk posts unedited video clip of Falcon rocket re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday took to Twitter to post an uncut, unedited and uninterrupted video clip of the Falcon 9 rocket's re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

The rocket made an entry into the Earth's atmosphere on July 25.

The video divides the screen into four separate camera angles focussing on the rocket from its entry into the atmosphere all the way till the touchdown.

The video also captures rare audio recorded with the help of a microphone installed on the rocket.

Falcon rocket reentry from space with double sonic booms pic.twitter.com/6DDPjcOgQH — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 28, 2019

The audio captures the roar and violence of engine ignition and putting sound to the booster’s hypersonic dive through Earth’s thickening atmosphere.

Apart from the successful landing, Falcon 9 also achieved an impressive feat by carrying 9,000 payloads to the ISS. These included various scientific experiments that weigh over a tonne.

Falcon 9’s next launch is expected to take place on August 3. In the upcoming mission, the rocket will carry the AMOS-17 communication satellite from Israel.