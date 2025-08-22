National Space Day 2025: ISRO unveils model of Bharatiya Antariksh Station | See first pics here India plans to launch the first module of the BAS, its own home-built space station, by 2028, marking its entry into the group of a handful of nations that operate orbital laboratories. Presently, there are two orbital laboratories.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday lifted the curtain on India's ambitious space future by unveiling a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during the National Space Day celebrations in New Delhi. Slated to launch its first module by 2028, the BAS will make India only the third nation in the world to operate its own space station, joining the league of the US-led International Space Station (ISS) and China's Tiangong. By 2035, ISRO aims to assemble five BAS modules in orbit, cementing India’s position among global space powers.

Key specifications of BAS-01 module

The BAS-01 module is expected to weigh 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low Earth orbit at 450 km above the Earth. Salient features of the BAS include, indigenously developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, automated hatch system, platform for microgravity research and technology demonstration, viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation.

The BAS will also have provision for refilling of propulsion and ECLSS fluids, radiation, thermal and Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection, space suits, airlocks to support extra vehicular activity and plug and play integrated avionics. The BAS is expected to serve as a research platform for studying various aspects of space, life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration.

Research, space tourism and beyond

It will provide an opportunity to study the effects of microgravity on human health and test essential technologies needed for long-term human presence in space. The space station will support space tourism, with India entering the commercial space sector by leveraging the orbital lab’s resources.

Boosting global collaboration and inspiration

The BAS will contribute to ongoing international collaborations and serve as a hub for scientific research, and also inspire younger generations to consider careers in space science and technology. The massive 3.8-meter x 8-meter BAS-01 model was the centre of attraction among those attending the National Space Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

National Space Day

India's National Space Day, celebrated on August 23, commemorates the historic Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon's south pole in 2023. The day celebrates the nation’s growing achievements in space exploration and highlights the visionary role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It serves as a platform to inspire innovation, scientific temper, and curiosity among students, researchers, and the general public. Marked by exhibitions, lectures, and demonstrations, it highlights India’s growing space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan mission and Bharatiya Antariksh Station, reinforcing the nation’s rise as a global space power.

ALSO READ: National Space Day 2025: List of ISRO's upcoming missions as India celebrates Chandrayaan-3 glory