National Science Day 2020: This year's theme is 'Women in Science'

Every year on February 28 National Science Day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. The Government designated the day as National Science Day in 1986 as on this day, Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country. Theme for the National Science Day 2020 is "Women in Science".

This year, the National Science Day will be celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan on February 28 with women in science as the focal theme of the programme. President Ram Nath Kovind will present several awards for science communication and popularization as well as for women scientists.

To mark the occassion, President Ram Nath Kovind took to twitter and said: "Our nation has a long and glorious tradition of scientific enquiry. From ancient times to the medieval era and then the modern period, this land has been home to exceptional minds who have pushed the frontiers of human knowledge."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day.

PM Modi said: "National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists. Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world. May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science."

"On our part, the Government of India is making numerous efforts to create an even better environment for research and innovation in India. I spoke about aspects relating to science during the Indian Science Congress earlier this year. Sharing it again…," he added.

National Science Day 2020: Here are some quick facts about this day

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to pronounce February 28 as National Science Day, for which the then Government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day. The basic objective of celebration of National Science Day is to propagate the message of importance of science and its application among the people. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987. Theme for the National Science Day 2020 is "Women in Science". National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) of Department of Science & Technology (DST) is nodal agency to support catalyze and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country, particularly in scientific institutions & research laboratories. DST instituted National Awards in 1987 to stimulate, encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science popularization and communication and in promoting scientific temper. Sir CV Raman, who received the highest civilian award from his home country, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954, began his experiments for studying the scattering of light; and thus came the Raman Spectroscopy for observing the vibrational, rotational and other low frequency modes in a system. This is commonly used in chemical laboratories and serves as the 'fingerprint' for the substance from which the light is scattered. According to the academy citation, the Nobel Prize in Physics 1930 was awarded to Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".

A total of 21 awards will be given which will include National Science and Technology and Communication Awards, Augmenting Writing Skills For Articulating Research (AWSAR) awards, SERB Women Excellence Awards and National Award For Young Woman Showing Excellence Through Application Of Technology For Societal Benefits.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology and Smriti Irani, Minister for Textiles will also grace the occasion.

The occasion will include a lecture of eminent scientist Prof Gagandeep Kang, Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad who is first women FRS of India to talk on the theme of the NSD-2020.

NSD Theme has been chosen for the purpose of increasing public appreciation of the scientific issues involved.

National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology (DST) acts as a nodal agency to support, catalyze and coordinate the celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country in scientific institutions, research laboratories and autonomous scientific institutions associated with the Department of Science and Technology.

NCSTC has supported various programmes countrywide by supporting its State S&T Councils & Departments for the organization of lectures, quizzes, open houses, etc.

DST instituted National Awards for Science Popularization in February 1987 to stimulate, encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science and technology for popularization, communication and promoting scientific temper. These awards are presented every year on National Science Day.