NASA shares 'magical' picture of Cygnus supernova blast wave

Image Source : IMAGE CREDIT: ESA/HUBBLE & NASA, W. BLAI A small section of a Cygnus supernova captured by the Hubble telescope

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a mesmerizing and unbelievable picture of Cygnus supernova blast wave. The picture showing an undulating orange ribbon is so beautiful it will look like its photoshopped.

The Cygnus supernova blast wave is about 2400 light-years away from earth. According to reports, the explosion that created the blast wave was caused by a dying star that was about 20 times more massive than the Sun. The explosion occurred between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago.

NASA has said that the interaction of the ejected material and the low-density interstellar material pushed by the shockwave forms the veil-like structure seen in the image.

The supernova remnant was named from its position in the northeastern constellation of Cygnus. It covers an area 36 times larger than the full moon. A supernova is the explosion of a massive star that is extremely bright and is described as the last hurrah of a dying star.

