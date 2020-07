Breathtaking aerial pictures of NASA Perseverance launch are filling people with wonder NASA launched its latest Mars mission yesterday with rover Perseverance and helicopter Ingenuity, now on their way to the red planet. Several images of the launch have already been released but the ones we are showing you today are special. These are aerial images taken from the skies. The show the NASA rocket in the sky with a smoke trail all the way down to the earth. A spaceflight photographer by the name John Kraus posted these images on Twitter.

Image Source : PIXABAY Breathtaking aerial images of NASA Perseverance launch are filling people with wonder (Representational) NASA launched its latest Mars mission yesterday with rover Perseverance and helicopter Ingenuity, now on their way to the red planet. Several images of the launch have already been released but the ones we are showing you today are special. These are aerial images taken from the skies. The show the NASA rocket in the sky with a smoke trail all the way down to the earth. A spaceflight photographer by the name John Kraus posted these images on Twitter. Image Source : JOHN KRAUS TWITTER NASA Perseverance launch Image Source : JOHN KRAUS TWITTER NASA Perseverance launch Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage mars 2020

nasa