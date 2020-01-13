NASA to release annual assessment of global temperatures, climate trends. Here's how to watch LIVE

Image Source : NASA NASA, NOAA to announce 2019 Global temperatures, climate conditions

NASA is all set to release its annual assessment of global temperatures on January 15. Climate experts working with the US space agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessment of global temperatures during a media teleconference on Wednesday, at 12:15 pm EST. The experts are also set to discuss major climate trends of the year 2019, during their teleconference.

The briefing will take place at the 100th American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting in Boston, NASA said. The teleconference will see the participation of Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York and Deke Arndt, chief of the global monitoring branch of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina.

Image Source : NASA NASA, NOAA to announce 2019 Global temperatures, climate conditions

Giving out information about the teleconference on global temperatures and climate trends, NASA also said those interested can watch the briefing LIVE on NASA's channel. For live streaming, you can visit nasa.gov/live.

Supporting graphics will be available at ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings.

NASA and NOAA are two keepers of the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over oceans and land.

Also Read | 17-year-old intern helps NASA find planet in habitable zone

Also Read | NASA's planet hunter finds Earth-size world in 'Habitable Zone'