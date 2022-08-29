NASA to launch Artemis-I today, most powerful moon rocket ever built | When and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : AP Storm clouds roll in over the NASA moon rocket as it stands ready for launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch is scheduled for Monday morning Aug. 29.

NASA's new moon rocket Artemis-I is getting ready for liftoff on a test flight today. NASA started fuelling the rocket today despite thunderstorms delaying the fuelling operation by an hour. The threat of lightning diminished enough to allow the launch team to proceed with loading the rocket's tanks. But it was uncertain how much the stalled work might shorten the two-hour launch window. The test flight is to put a crew capsule into lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

As per NASA's Exploration Ground Systems, the moon rocket will take off in about 5 hours. The liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen is getting filled up. No one was inside the Orion capsule atop the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket at Kennedy Space Center. Instead, three test dummies were strapped in for the lunar-orbiting mission, expected to last six weeks.

When and where to watch LIVE stream of launch?

Artemis 1, comprising Orion, a six-person deep-space exploration capsule, atop a 98m (322ft), 2,600-tonne (2,875-ton) Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, is scheduled for its maiden liftoff at 8.33 am ET (1.33 pm UK time), and 6:33 PM (IST) today. A live feed of the mission is below from Nasa with the footage as and when it happens. The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 am EDT today.

This first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister, is years overdue. Repeated delays have led to billions in budget overruns; this demo alone costs USD 4.1 billion.

Image Source : APThe NASA moon rocket stands ready less than 24 hours before it is scheduled to launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts would climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. NASA is targeting the moon's south pole.

It's the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. Thousands of people jammed the coast to see the Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket soar. Rain pelted the launch site as the launch team finally began loading more than 1 million gallons of super-cold fuel into the rocket.

Forecasters remained optimistic the sky would clear by launch time later in the morning; the rocket is banned from flying through rain. Besides the weather, launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team were dealing with a communication issue involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between Launch Control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Although the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it occurred before committing to launch.

The launch team was also wary of any lingering fuel leaks. A pair of countdown tests earlier this year uncovered not only leaks but other technical trouble. NASA officials said they could not be sure about the repairs until the final phase of the countdown.

