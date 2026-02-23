NASA’s giant Moon rocket grounded until April; set to return to hangar after Helium system malfunction

New Delhi:

Grounded until at least April, NASA’s giant moon rocket is heading back to the hangar this week for additional repairs before astronauts can climb aboard. The space agency said Sunday it is targeting Tuesday for the slow, four-mile (6.4-kilometre) journey across Kennedy Space Center, weather permitting.

Helium system malfunction causes fresh delay

NASA had barely completed a repeat fuelling test on Thursday, conducted to ensure dangerous hydrogen fuel leaks were sealed, when another issue emerged. This time, the rocket’s helium system malfunctioned, further delaying astronauts’ first trip to the moon in more than half a century.

Engineers had just addressed the hydrogen leaks and set a March 6 launch date , already a month behind schedule, when the helium problem surfaced. The flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage was disrupted. Helium is essential for purging the engines and pressurising the fuel tanks.

“Returning to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy is required to determine the cause of the issue and fix it,” NASA said in a statement.

April launch window hinges on repairs

According to NASA, the expedited rollback preparations are aimed at preserving an April launch attempt. However, the agency stressed that this timeline depends on how quickly and effectively repairs are completed.

Launch opportunities are limited each month for sending a crew of four around the moon and safely back to Earth.

Artemis II crew on standby

The three Americans and one Canadian assigned to the Artemis II mission remain on standby in Houston. They are set to become the first people to travel to the moon since NASA’s Apollo program, which sent 24 astronauts to lunar orbit and the surface between 1968 and 1972.

The mission marks a historic step in NASA’s return to deep space exploration, though it now faces additional delays as engineers work to resolve the latest technical setback.