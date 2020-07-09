Mysterious, gel-like subtance on Moon identified

Image Source : CNSA/CLEP The scientists analysed data from Yutu 2's panoramic and hazard avoidance cameras and concluded that the substance is actually made up of rock.

Chinese scientists identified a curious substance that was found on the moon and generated widespread interest after it was discovered by the Yutu-2 rover in 2019.

The results of the study, named 'Impact melt breccia and surrounding regolith measured by Chang'e-4 rover' have been published as a letter in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

The team reportedly used a process called 'spectral unmixing' to break down the measured spectra from the VNIS instrument to determine the likely composition and abundance of the material on the moon's surface.

Scientists say that the material resembles lunar impact melt breccia samples returned by NASA's Apollo missions.

