Lunar Eclipse 2020 today. How, where to watch LIVE streaming of year's last Chandra Grahan

Image Source : AP Lunar Eclipse 2020 today

This year's last lunar eclipse is set to be witnessed today (Monday). Skygazers from across the world, who have been waiting for the big celestial event (a phenomenon that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow) will today see the moon covered by the Earth's shadow and this is going to last for a few hours. For this reason, this lunar eclipse is also known as the penumbral full moon eclipse.

In general, there are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral.

The Penumbral lunar eclipse in November is also known as the Beaver Moon in North America as the beaver trapping season begins around this month. A Penumbral lunar eclipse can be difficult to observe if you are not a seasoned skywatcher. The November full moon will immerse deep into the penumbra and it will cover about 82.9 per cent of the lunar disk.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to watch Chandra Grahan

Skygazers should note that a telescope or any other special equipment will not be needed to observe the lunar eclipse. However, binoculars or a small telescope may help in carving out details in the lunar surface.

According to a research scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, "We can get really good science out of what happens to the surface of the moon during total lunar eclipses but again, the cool thing is that the moon changes colour."

"It's something fun to see - it's benign, but it's a change. And anytime we see change in the skies, it's always kind of exciting," he added.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Places where it will be visible

The Chandra Grahan will be visible in most of Europe, most of Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic. Also, the visibility of the lunar eclipse will very much depend upon the weather conditions in your region. According to an official of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the Lunar Eclipse 2020 will not be visible in India.

The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09 PM and will continue till 05:25:09 PM (according to Indian Standard Time).

Lunar Eclipse 2020 LIVE Streaming

Those who won't be able to watch the lunar eclipse in their region, can watch the live streaming of the celestial event.

Live streaming of Chandra Grahan 2020 will be available on timeanddate.com

Other than this, several other YouTube channels will also live stream the lunar eclipse.