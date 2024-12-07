Jupiter to be visible as bright star tonight as it makes its closest approach to Earth

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Jupiter near Earth

Get ready for a spectacular astronomical event on today (December 7)! On this day, Earth will align perfectly between the Sun and Jupiter, a phenomenon called Jupiter's opposition. This means that Jupiter will be visible all night, giving stargazers a fantastic opportunity to see the largest planet in our solar system up close.

During this alignment, Jupiter will be at its nearest point to Earth in 13 months, making it appear much brighter and bigger than usual. It will reach its highest point in the sky around midnight, which will be the perfect time for viewing.

According to Satish Nayak, who is the president of the Association of Friends of Astronomy in Goa, between December 6 and 7, Jupiter will also be closest to the Sun. At this time, it may look about twice its size compared to when it’s further away and will shine brightly in the sky near the constellation Taurus.

When Jupiter is at opposition, it will be about 367 million miles away from us, providing an amazing sight for everyone. Although this event happens every 13 months, this year's alignment is particularly special, as Jupiter is expected to look almost twice as large and 25 percent brighter than usual.

This incredible alignment allows light from Jupiter to reach Earth in about 34 minutes, promising an unforgettable experience for sky watchers across India.

You might also get a chance to see Jupiter's four largest moons—Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, and Io—when you look at the planet. If you miss seeing Jupiter this year, don’t worry! It will be at its brightest on January 10, 2026, and then again on February 10, 2027, and March 13, 2028. This happens because Earth and Jupiter move around the sun at different speeds, and Earth passes by Jupiter roughly every 13 months.

Whether you’re a seasoned astronomy fan or just someone curious about the night sky, don’t miss this chance to marvel at the wonders of our solar system.

