ISRO to launch its heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 on LVM3 ‘Bahubali’ rocket at 5:26 PM IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all prepared and ready for one of the most crucial launches of the year (2025). Today (November 2), the space organisation is lifting off a massive 4,410-kg communication satellite, CMS-03, which will be sent into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The countdown is already progressing smoothly.

CMS-03: India’s heaviest satellite launch from Indian soil

CMS-03 is stated to be the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from India, marking a major milestone in ISRO's capability to deploy large payloads by using homegrown rockets.

Similarly, past heavy satellites, like GSAT-11 (weighing 5,854 kg), had to be launched by foreign launch vehicles like Ariane-5 from French Guiana. But CMS-03 will be launched entirely from the Indian soil by India's own LVM3, reported PTI.

(Image Source : ISRO/X.COM)ISRO LVM3 Bahubali

LVM3-M5 'Bahubali': India's heavy-lift workhorse

The satellite will ride on the LVM3-M5 rocket, which has been making waves with its name – known as ‘Bahubali’ for its ability to lift heavy payloads to 4,000 kg in GTO.

Major highlights of LVM3:

Height: 43.5 metres

Three-stage configuration:

Solid boosters (S200)

Liquid core stage (L110)

Cryogenic upper stage (C25)

Payload capacity: 4,000 kg to GTO

8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit

LVM3 also stands for GSLV Mk III, which launched major missions to space from India, like Chandrayaan-3.

Launch schedule and mission objective

The CMS-03 satellite will lift off on November 2 at 5:26 PM IST.

The spacecraft will launch from the second launchpad at Sriharikota.

The spacecraft integration with the launch vehicle has already been completed by ISRO.

CMS-03 is a multiband communication satellite designed to:

Smooth India's communication network

Support coverage across the Indian region and nearby oceanic areas

Enhancing broadband, TV broadcasting and secure communication services

The ISRO has not declared the same, but reports do indicate various military applications.

Advanced systems powering the ISRO mission

S200 Boosters

Provide massive thrust during lift-off.

Developed at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

L110 Liquid Stage

Powered by two Vikas engines, designed by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre

C25 Cryogenic Stage delivers the high efficiency needed for GTO missions.

ISRO's heavy-lift journey goes on..

This is the fifth operational flight of LVM3. With CMS-03, ISRO reinforces its self-reliance in heavy satellite launches and strengthens India’s communication infrastructure. With the countdown progressing, all eyes are on Sriharikota as India readies to launch another crucial satellite into space.