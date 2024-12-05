ISRO's PSLV rocket places European Space Agency's Proba-3 satellites in orbit successfully

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Proba-3 launch

India's space agency, ISRO, has successfully launched a European satellite called Proba-3. The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed due to a technical issue. ISRO rescheduled the launch for today and successfully sent the satellite into orbit. This mission is a collaboration between India and Europe, showcasing India's growing role in global space exploration. The space agency has successfully placed the satellites into the designated orbit approximately 20 minutes after launch.

Sharing a post on X, Isro said, "The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission reflects the dedication of NSIL, ISRO and ESA teams. This achievement highlights India’s critical role in enabling global space innovation."

What is PROBA-3 mission?

The Proba-3 mission consists of two satellites, Coronagraph and Occulter, weighing 310 kg and 240 kg, respectively. These satellites will operate in close formation to study the Sun's outer atmosphere, known as the Corona, which is significantly hotter than the Sun's surface and is important for understanding space weather.

For ISRO, this mission aims to gather information for future scientific studies about the Sun, building on the earlier launch of their maiden mission, Aditya-L1, in September 2023. Proba-3 serves as a technology demonstration, illustrating the operational capabilities of the two satellites working in unison. Both satellites will be launched stacked on top of each other.

The PSLV-C59 rocket, measuring 44.5 meters in height and previously utilized multiple times, will carry the satellites, marking its 61st flight. The journey to their designated orbit will take approximately 18 minutes post-launch.

In space, the satellites will maintain a distance of around 150 meters apart, with the Occulter satellite blocking the Sun’s light while the Coronagraph studies the surrounding atmosphere. This mission is expected to enhance scientific observations and contribute to the understanding of solar activity.

