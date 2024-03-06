ISRO's Chandrayaan 4 to launch in two phases: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO Chandrayaan-4, ISRO's next lunar mission

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is heading for the next lunar mission named Chandrayaan-4 which will aim at expanding India's footprint in space exploration.

Chandrayaan-4: Mission Structure

Unlike its predecessor, the new Chandrayaan-4 will be executed in two distinct phases, out of which, each will be utilized in different launch vehicles. These phases will facilitate the landing on the Moon and retrieve the lunar samples back on Earth, for analysis.

Chandrayaan-4: Components

The propulsion Module will guide Chandrayaan-4 in lunar orbit, which is similar to its predecessor. The Descender Module will facilitate the lunar landing, which is similar to the Vikram lander on Chandrayaan-3. The Ascender Module will collect and store lunar samples before initiating the return journey to the Earth. The transfer module will be responsible for retrieving the ascender module from lunar orbit and initiating the journey back to Earth. The re-entry module is the Capsule carrying lunar regolith, which will land on Earth after the moon mission.

Two separate launches

LVM-3 launch, the heaviest vehicle for Moon will have the Propulsion, Descender, and Ascender Modules, which were earlier seen in Chandrayaan-3.

PSLV Launch:

The Transfer and Re-entry modules will be launched by using a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The sequence of these launches is yet to be disclosed by ISRO.

Objective of the mission

Chandrayaan-4 reportedly aims to surpass the achievements of Chandrayaan-3 by conducting more complex objectives, which include the retrieval of lunar samples. Success in this endeavour would establish India as the fourth nation to accomplish this feat.

ISRO will continue to push the boundaries of space exploration, by showcasing the technological advancement of India, on the global level. This mission will highlight the commitment of the country to advance scientific research and exploration beyond Earth's boundaries.