Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM International Tiger Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance.

International Tiger Day 2021, International Tiger Day 2021 Theme: International Tiger Day or World Tiger Day is observed on July 29 every year to spread awareness about dangers and problems faced by tigers across the globe. The first International Tiger Day was observed in 2010.

It is necessary as well as important to focus on the matter of tiger conservation as it plays a key role in protecting and maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

International Tiger Day History

International Tiger Day was first marked and celebrated in the year 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia.

Around thirteen tiger range countries came together and decided to double the number of wild tigers by the end of the year 2022.

International Tiger Day Importance

World Tiger Day plays a key role in spreading awareness about tiger conservation. According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there may have been 100,000 tigers at the beginning of the 20th century. The number was drastically reduced to 3,200 in the year 2010. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to save the wild cats.

International Tiger Day Theme:

The theme for this year International Tiger Day is- "Their Survival is in our hands”.

International Tiger Day Quotes

1. "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." -Mahatma Gandhi

2. "A healthy tiger population is an indicator of sustainable development in the 13 tiger range countries." - Midori Paxton

3. "When a man wants to murder a tiger he calls it sport, when a tiger wants to murder him he calls it ferocity." - George Bernard Shaw

4. "If you rile a tiger, he's going to show his claws." - Rob James-Collier

5. "Tyger! Tyger! burning bright, in the forest of the night, What immortal hand or eye, dare frame thy fearful symmetry?" - William Blake

6. "Tiger is a symbol of beauty, bravery, strength, and Nationality so save the Tiger. Save the Nation Pride." - Uzma

7. "We must protect tigers from extinction. Our planet's future depends on it." - Michelle Yeoh