UP: Two killed, one injured in tiger attack in Pilibhit's forest area

Total three people were attacked by a tiger on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. While two of them were killed, one has sustained some injuries. The victims were riding on a bike around Pilibhit's forst area when a tiger lashed out on them.

The three victims were named Kanhai (25), Sonu (25) and Monu. While Monu managed to climb a tree and save himself, the other two were mauled to death on the spot, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said. They were attacked on the Ghungrai-Diuria road in the forest.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, Khandelwal said, adding that assistance will be given to their families. The official also said that instructions have been issued to install 20 cameras in the area, and a barrier has been put up at the entrance point of the jungle.

Vehicle movement is forbidden on the road from sunset to sunrise owing to man-animal conflict, he said. In order to ensure that such an incident does not take place again, entry of two-wheelers in the forest has been stopped, Khandelwal added.

"Bodies have been sent for post mortem. Further probe in the matter is on," said Kirit Kumar Rathod, SP.

