India's second astronaut, Shubhanshu Shukla, set for ISS launch on June 8 Shubhanshu Shukla will be joined by three other astronauts on his journey to the ISS. The crew will spend 14 days at the ISS conducting various experiments.

Shubhanshu Shukla from India is preparing for his first space flight as part of Axiom Space's fourth commercial mission to the International Space Station, which is set to launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 8. The Dragon spacecraft is expected to lift off no earlier than 6:41 pm IST from NASA's spaceport, making Shukla only the second Indian to travel to space, roughly 40 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

In addition to Shukla, who serves as the mission pilot for Axiom-4, the crew includes Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, marking a historic milestone for both European nations as they prepare for their first journeys to the ISS. This mission also represents the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over four decades, with veteran US astronaut Peggy Whitson commanding Axiom-4.

During a press conference in January, Shukla expressed his excitement about experiencing microgravity and spaceflight firsthand. Once docked at the ISS, the astronauts intend to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, where they will engage in scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities. The Ax-4 crew plans to conduct approximately 60 scientific studies and experiments representing 31 countries throughout their two-week stay.

Shukla is set to lead specialised food and nutrition experiments developed through a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA. These experiments aim to advance space nutrition and develop self-sustaining life support systems essential for future long-duration space missions.

ISRO has prepared a series of seven experiments for Shukla, who will also participate in five joint studies organized by NASA as part of its human research program. These investigations will focus on India-centric food, including attempts to sprout methi (fenugreek) and moong (green gram) under microgravity conditions.

Additionally, Shukla plans to expose the seeds to specific macrobiotic conditions and return them to Earth, where they will be cultivated over multiple generations. He mentioned his intention to document his experiences aboard the ISS through photos and videos, sharing them with the people of India, whom he referred to as "Bharatvaasis."

He emphasised his desire to convey that, while he is the one traveling to space, this journey represents the hopes and dreams of 1.4 billion people.

Shukla also indicated that he intends to bring items from various parts of India with him to the ISS during the mission, even expressing his aspiration to serve Indian food to fellow astronauts. He remarked that the experiences gained during the Axiom Mission 4 would be beneficial for the Gaganyaan mission planned for 2027, adding that ISRO has allocated Rs 550 crore for the Axiom-4 mission.

