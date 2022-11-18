Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. India's first private rocket Vikram-S, carrying 3 payloads, lifts off from Sriharikota

India's first private rocket Vikram-S, carrying 3 payloads, lifts off from Sriharikota

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2022 11:44 IST
First Indian Private Rocket Vikram S to lift off from the
Image Source : @DDNEWSLIVE First Indian Private Rocket Vikram S to lift off from the national spaceport at Sriharikota.

India's first private rocket: The country's first privately made rocket Vikram-S was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport, about 115 km from Chennai. The vehicle has been named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.

Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning). The rocket has been built by "Skyroot Aerospace".

"I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh - the beginning of Skyroot Aerospace," said Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe.

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.

ALSO READISRO announces time frame for Gaganyaan mission- India's maiden human space flight | CHECK DETAILS

ALSO READ | ISRO successfully launches 36 broadband satellites in its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 from Sriharikota

Read More Science News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Top News

Latest News