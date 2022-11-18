India's first private rocket Vikram-S, carrying 3 payloads, lifts off from Sriharikota

Follow us on Image Source : @DDNEWSLIVE First Indian Private Rocket Vikram S to lift off from the national spaceport at Sriharikota.

India's first private rocket: The country's first privately made rocket Vikram-S was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport, about 115 km from Chennai. The vehicle has been named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.

Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning). The rocket has been built by "Skyroot Aerospace".

"I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh - the beginning of Skyroot Aerospace," said Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe.

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.

