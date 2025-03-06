Ice may exist on Moon at more locations than previously thought, Chandrayaan-3 data suggests An expert said that large, yet highly local, changes in surface temperatures can directly affect the formation of ice and these ice particles can reveal "different stories about their origin and history".

Durga Prasad Karanam, Faculty, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, told PTI that the formation can also tell us about how ice accumulated and moved through the Moon's surface over time, which can provide insights into the natural satellite's early geologic processes, he said. The findings are published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Bengaluru, achieved a soft landing near the Moon's south pole on August 23, 2023. The landing site was named the 'Shiv Shakti Point' three days later on August 26.

For this study, the researchers analysed temperatures measured at and to a depth of 10 centimetres beneath the lunar surface. Measurements were taken by the 'ChaSTE' probe on-board the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander.