Four eclipse events to occur in 2023; two would be visible in India, says astronomy expert | Check Details

Eclipses in 2023: An astronomy expert said that at least four eclipse events including a total solar eclipse would occur in 2023 and two of them would be visible in India. Speaking to the media, Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Ujjain's Government Jiwaji Observatory, said there would be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

He further stated that the celestial events will start with a total solar eclipse on April 20, but it will not be visible from India. "It will be followed by a `penumbral' lunar eclipse on the intervening night of May 5-6 which will be visible in India," Dr Gupt added.

How penumbral lunar eclipse occurs?

When the Moon passes through the penumbra, or the lighter area of Earth's shadow, a penumbral lunar eclipse takes place, giving the Moon the appearance of having some of its illumination blocked. The Moon still remains visible, but with less-than-usual brightness.

The only 'annular solar eclipse' will take place on the intervening night of October 14 and 15, but it would not be visible in the country as it would happen at night.

Partial lunar eclipse would be visible in India

A partial lunar eclipse would occur on the intervening night of October 28 and 29 and it will be visible in India. According to Dr Gupt, as much as 12.6 % of the Moon will remain in Earth's shadow during this eclipse. In 2022, there were two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses, he said.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, while a lunar eclipse takes place when Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon.

