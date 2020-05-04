Image Source : USGC First detailed colour-coded geological map of Moon for scientists released

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has released a 1:5,000,000 scale map recently which reveals a lot about the surface of the Moon. It is colour-coded for scientists, researchers and lunar enthusiasts to easily study the Moon’s surface and it can also aid future research projects involving the Moon.

The USGS was able to create the map with the help of NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute. The team of researchers used six digitally renovated geologic maps of the celestial body including data from current satellite missions like the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the SELENE Kaguya terrain camera and the LOLA altimetry.

After acquiring the necessary data and maps, the team lined the previous maps with the current data sets. While doing so, the scientists preserved the valuable notes and also provided detailed descriptions of the features of the surface. This was done to avoid confusion caused by the previous geologic maps, reports Beebom.

According to the USGS, the primary purpose of this map is to “summarize the current state of lunar geologic knowledge”. This map can be used for developing new theories and carry out in-depth studies of the Moon.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage