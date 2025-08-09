BSNL to improve service quality in UP, MP Bihar, West Bengal following new order from MoS Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmsani, the Minister of State for Telecom, has instructed BSNL officials in the UP, Bihar, MP, and West Bengal circles to address tower power issues and implement measures to strengthen the company's presence.

New Delhi:

Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has instructed four BSNL circles—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal—to improve their quality of service and address tower power issues. The minister also urged them to take other measures to strengthen the company's market presence. This follows a directive from Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in late July, who had asked the state-run firm to increase its mobile customer base and business by 50% within the next year.

During a review meeting with all BSNL circle and business unit heads, Pemmasani also set specific growth targets, asking each unit to boost enterprise business by 25-30 per cent and fixed-line business by at least 15-20 per cent.

On the social media platform X, Pemmasani stated, "Reviewed @BSNLCorporate performance of UP, Bihar, MP & West Bengal circles today. Emphasised improving quality of service, resolving tower power issues, timely rectification of fibre cuts, and adopting innovative, locally-suited sales & marketing strategies to strengthen BSNL's footprint."

BSNL's recent financial performance

The government has invested over Rs 3 lakh crore in BSNL over the past six years to aid its revival. The company recently reported a net profit for two consecutive quarters, a first in 18 years. BSNL posted a profit of Rs 280 crore in the March quarter of FY25, a significant turnaround from the Rs 849 crore loss in the same period last year. This follows a profit after tax of Rs 262 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Despite these financial gains, the company's customer base continues to decline, largely due to ongoing service quality issues.

Meanwhile, BSNL is currently providing a special offer where users can get 30 days of service for just Rs 1. However, at the same time, the company is making changes to some of its budget-friendly recharge options by cutting their validity periods. Recently, they reduced the duration of the Rs 197 plan, and soon after, they also changed the validity of the Rs 99 plan. Now, they've decided to lower the validity for their affordable Rs 147 plan as well.

