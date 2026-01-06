Watch: Thief tries to break into house from exhaust fan hole, but this happens next With half his body on the other side of the wall and his face and torso dangling on the outside, the thief was stuck between the wall of a house in Rajasthan's Kota.

Kota:

Kota resident Subhash Kumar Rawat had gone to the Khatu Shyam Temple along with his family, leaving the house unattended house locked on Sunday evening. When the couple returned home later that night, they were confronted with a shocking scene, a man was stuck in a hole meant for an exhaust fan inside their house.

Startled, the Rawats began screaming. After regaining their composure, they questioned the man about his presence. Hanging nearly 10 feet above the ground, with his head and arms inside the house and his legs dangling outside, the man admitted that he was a thief. Despite being trapped in an impossible position, he chose to threaten the couple rather than seek help.

The intruder told them that his accomplices were nearby and warned that they would be harmed if he was not allowed to escape.

Watch:

The Rawats immediately alerted the police. Videos of the rescue show the thief clinging to a rod as police personnel worked to free him. With one officer outside and two inside the house, the man was eventually pulled in, crying out in pain. Another person stood below to support him as he was finally able to stand, albeit unsteadily.

Police officials said the man has been arrested and is being questioned. His accomplices fled after he became stuck, and the vehicle used by the gang has been seized. Officials added that the car had a 'police' sticker on it, and investigations are underway to determine how the gang obtained it.

Three killed in bus accident in Jalore

Three people, including an elderly couple, were killed and 12 others injured after a private sleeper bus overturned on hitting a tree in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the bus was travelling from Sanchore to Karauli. Police said the vehicle was moving at a high speed when it rammed into a tree and overturned.

Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the crash. Local residents, along with police personnel, broke the bus windows to rescue those trapped inside.

The deceased were identified as Phaglu Ram, 75, and his wife Hau Devi, 65, both residents of Sanchore who were travelling to Ajmer, and Amritlal from Bharatpur. Amritlal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals, police added.

