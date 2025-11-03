Advertisement
  Three dead, several others injured as dumper hits 10 vehicles in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Preliminary reports suggest the injured were shifted to SMS Hospital for treatment and many of them are in critical condition. The death toll is expected to rise.

Reported ByManish Bhattacharya  Edited ByManmath Nayak  
Jaipur:

At least three people died and several others were injured after an out-of-control dumper struck 10 vehicles in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. Preliminary reports suggest the injured were shifted to SMS Hospital for treatment and many of them are in critical condition. The death toll is expected to rise.

Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajasthan minister, took to social media and said the tragic news of the loss of lives in the horrific road accident that occurred on Harmada Road in Jaipur is extremely distressing. He said all necessary instructions have been issued to the district administration, in continuous communication with them, to ensure that the injured receive the best medical facilities.

“In this hour of boundless grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and may the injured recover full health soon,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said there was normal traffic on the road at the time of the accident but suddenly, a dumper came at high speed and hit the car head-on. They added that after the collision, the dumper also struck two other cars and a pickup van.

