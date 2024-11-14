Rajasthan: Police arrest Naresh Meena from Tonk's Samravata village after slap video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police arrest Naresh Meena from Tonk's Samravata village.

Rajasthan violence: An Independent MLA candidate from Rajasthan’s Tonk district Naresh Meena was arrested today (November 14), a day after he slapped Malpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary on Wednesday during polling in full view of camera crews.

He was nabbed from the Samravata village of Tonk on Thursday. Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, caught SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him.

Chaudhary was trying to get more people to vote. Locals had boycotted polling over a demand to include Samravta village in Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli as Uniara is nearest location. Meena was supporting the villagers.

The incident led to tension in the area with vehicles being torched, police being pelted with stones and 60 people arrested. Police said that many cases are already registered against the accused with impending arrests.

Allegations made by Naresh Meena

"I will not surrender," said Naresh Meena, as police reached Samravata Village to arrest him. Naresh Meena also alleged that people were being forced to vote in the village.

"When I asked the people who was forcing them, they said the SDM was doing it. Yes, I slapped the SDM, but I did it because he was doing wrong. We then staged a protest. I told the people to go and vote. After that, our food was cut off. When I went to ask for food, the SP grabbed my hand and told his police to put me in the vehicle. When they detained me, stone pelting began, and then a lathi charge happened. After that, the police left me there and ran away. The force then used tear gas and 'mirchi bombs', which injured me. The people then took me a little distance away," he said.

The independent candidate also said that the 60 people who were arrested are innocent.

"Whatever punishment the police give me, even if it's hanging, I am ready for it, but the administration must compensate for the damage caused," Meena added.

Meanwhile, Meena accused Congress MP from Tonk Harish Chandra Meena behind the whole incident.

"Harish Meena is involved in this. He got my ticket cancelled and has conspired against me many times before. I fear he may even arrange my encounter," he said.

Vehicles vandalised during violence

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalised and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night.

Some of the protesters pelted stones and set multiple vehicles on fire. The situation could be brought under control only after the arrival of additional forces.