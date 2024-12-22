Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Rajasthan Police vehicle overturns in Vasundhara Raje's convoy, cops sustain injuries

Rajasthan: A BJP leader said that his car was behind the car which overturned thrice. He said he immediately got down and helped in sending the injured policemen to a hospital.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Pali Published : Dec 22, 2024 18:22 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 18:25 IST
Image Source : VASUNDHARA RAJE (X) Police vehicle in BJP's Vasundhara Raje's convoy overturns.

Rajasthan: Policemen sustained minor injuries when a vehicle of former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje carcade overturned in an attempt to avoid hitting a motorcycle in Pali district today (December 22), police said.

The accident occurred while Raje was on her way to meet former minister Otaram Dewasi to express her condolence over his mother's death.

"Seven policemen were travelling in the car. Some of them have sustained minor injuries," Pali SP Chuna Ram Jat said.

Vasundhara Raje posted on X and said, "While returning from Mundara to Jodhpur, the police jeep following behind overturned and policemen Ruparam Ji, Bhagchand Ji, Suraj Ji, Naveen Ji and Jitendra Ji were injured. The injured policemen were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital Bali by ambulance, where they were given first aid and discharged. I wish them a speedy recovery

Raje left for Mundara village of Pali district by road. A police car which was escorting her between Bali and Kot Baliyan overturned while trying to save a bike rider. 

