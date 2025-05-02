Rajasthan: Pakistani spy arrested in Jaisalmer, linked to ISI since 2019 Pakistani spy Pathan Khan, arrested in Jaisalmer, was linked to ISI since 2019 and shared sensitive military information, with major revelations emerging during interrogation.

Jaisalmer:

A Pakistani spy has been arrested in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, following an investigation that began a month ago. The suspect, identified as Pathan Khan, hails from the Mohangarh Nadi area in Jaisalmer district and has been linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.

ADG Intelligence Sanjay Agarwal confirmed that Pathan Khan had been working as an operative for the ISI, gathering and transmitting sensitive information regarding Indian military activities near the India-Pakistan border. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in counterintelligence efforts along the sensitive border areas.

Official secrets act was filed against the suspect

Pathan Khan was initially apprehended about a month ago under suspicion, but fresh revelations have come to light during further interrogation. Following his questioning, a case has been filed against him under the Official Secrets Act in Jaipur.

Spying for Pakistan: Photos and videos of border areas sent

The investigation revealed that Khan had been actively monitoring military movements in India’s border regions, sending photos and videos of these sensitive areas to his handlers in Pakistan. In exchange for this strategic intelligence, Khan reportedly received payments from Pakistan. Evidence of regular communication with ISI handlers via phone calls and internet chats has been uncovered.

Travel to Pakistan in 2019: Link to ISI contacts

Sources suggest that Khan had traveled to Pakistan in 2019, where he reportedly met with relatives. It is suspected that during this visit, he established contact with the ISI. Upon his return to India, Khan allegedly set up a network for espionage activities.

Ongoing interrogation: More revelations expected

ADG Sanjay Agarwal stated that the interrogation of Pathan Khan is still ongoing, with authorities hopeful that more critical details will emerge regarding his espionage activities. Khan has been brought to Jaipur, where a joint team of intelligence and security agencies is conducting his questioning. Investigators are working to identify other individuals Khan may have been in contact with and to determine the extent of sensitive information that has been passed to Pakistan.

The case continues to unfold, and authorities are keen to uncover further details of the espionage network Khan may have been part of, underlining the seriousness of the threat posed to national security by foreign intelligence operatives.

(Inputs from Yogesh Gajja)