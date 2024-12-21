Rajasthan: JEE aspirant from Bihar found hanging in Kota, 17th suicide this year

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Class 11th student found hanging in Kota. (Representative image)

A 16-year-old IIT JEE aspirant from Bihar allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota. The boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday. As per the police, it is suspected to be a suicide case. However, no suicide note is recovered. Investigation is ongoing and the reason behind this extreme step by the boy is still unknown. This is the 17th suicide case of coaching students in Kota. Last year, 26 cases of suicide by coaching students were logged in the city.

Case registered under Vigyan Nagar police station

The dead body of the boy was found hanging in his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar police station area of Kota city. Circle Inspector at the Vigyan Nagar police station Mukesh Meena told the media that the deceased student was studying in class 11th and hailed from the Vaishali district in Bihar.

Anti-hanging device couldn't prevent the suicide

The boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan despite the room being equipped with anti-hanging device meant to prevent suicide. Considering the rise in student suicide cases last year, the district administration issued an order requiring all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations to install spring-loaded fans in rooms.

17th suicide case this year

Despite several measures of the Kota district administration and Rajasthan government, the student suicide cases in the coaching hub of India, Kota, pertain. In September last year, Rajasthan government introduced several precautionary measures to prevent suicides, including mandatory screening tests, alphabetical sorting of students into sections instead of ranking-based sorting, and admission only for students only above class 9th.

The central government also took cognisance of the situation and the Union education minister in January issued guidelines for coaching centres, limiting enrolment to students over 16 and imposing a Rs 1,00,000 fine for violations.

